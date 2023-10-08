[WATCH] Rhea Ripley flirts with Jey Uso at WWE Fastlane as match ends with new champions being crowned

Jey Uso continued to make his advances towards Rhea Ripley at Fastlane tonight. But this time, The Eradicator reciprocated the same during the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at the PLE.

WWE Fastlane kicked off with the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match that saw champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest put their title on the line against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. As expected, the remaining members of The Judgment Day got involved during the match.

When Jey Uso was in control of the action, he headed to the top of the turnbuckle to take out his opponent. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made their way down to the ring, distracting Main Event Jey. After the former Bloodline member took care of Dominik, he locked eyes with Rhea Ripley, who had an interesting reaction.

Expand Tweet

The Women's World Heavyweight Champion flirting with Jey Uso was all a ruse as she later hit him with a briefcase to tilt the match in her faction's favor. However, The Judgment Day failed to get the job done as the team of Jey and Rhodes walked out of WWE Fastlane as Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

After JD McDonagh mistakenly hit Damian Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase, Rhodes delivered the Cross Rhodes on the latter to secure the win.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.