  [Watch] Rhea Ripley involved in scary incident during filming; another WWE star also involved

[Watch] Rhea Ripley involved in scary incident during filming; another WWE star also involved

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified May 15, 2025 15:31 GMT
Rhea Ripley (Images credit: WWE Vlog YouTube video)
Rhea Ripley (Images credit: WWE's vlog on YouTube)

Rhea Ripley barely escaped injury in a scary incident during filming in her home country of Australia. Another WWE Superstar was also involved.

Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller recently visited their home country to promote the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Perth, which is set to take place in October 2025. The Eradicator and the former WWE Tag Team Champion were filmed doing several activities during the weekend, including surfing. However, their surfing adventure almost went wrong.

While Ripley was talking to the WWE camera documenting their surfing experience, Waller lost control of his surfboard and fell into the water. The surfboard charged towards The Eradicator, who moved out of the way at the last moment. After initially being scared, the former Women's World Champion jokingly accused her compatriot of trying to run her over.

You can watch the incident in the clip below from 1:05 onwards.

youtube-cover
Rhea Ripley opened up about her struggles with injuries in 2024

Last year, Rhea Ripley suffered multiple injuries, with one even forcing her to relinquish the Women's World Championship and go on hiatus for several months. The Eradicator discussed the subject in a recent interview with Wide World of Sports.

The 28-year-old pointed out that although she struggled with injuries mentally and physically, the time away from the ring allowed her to learn a lot about herself.

"I did a grade three AC sprain and then finally came back from that, which was so tough, not being able to do things that I love like going to the gym or holding my dogs. It definitely was a mental struggle and also a physical struggletraining legs every single day was terrible, but I finally came back and I got to go for my world championship again and try and grab that backbut then I broke my orbital bone [eye socket]. It was just injuries flying left and right, but I learned a lot about myself in that I can pretty much overcome whatever is in my way, and that's such a strong thing to realise." [H/T: Wide World of Sports]
About the author
Ahmed Hamdy

Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.

Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).

In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.

Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads.

Edited by Pratik Singh
