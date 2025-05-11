5 current WWE stars who look unrecognizable compared to their debut

Looks are an integral part of a WWE Superstar's character. Several legends found massive success after changing their appearance to match their new characters, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Undertaker. Multiple current superstars have also done the same.

These current stars now look unrecognizable compared to their debut. One of them sported a shaved head and a goatee when he first appeared in front of a WWE camera. He now had long hair and a full beard. Meanwhile, a female superstar has undergone massive changes in her looks and gear after adopting a different character than the one she first played when she joined the company.

Check out five current superstars who look unrecognizable compared to their debut below:

#5. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's transformation (Images credit: WWE.com)

When Rhea Ripley arrived at WWE in 2017, she had a generic look with long blonde hair and colorful gear. That completely changed over the next eight years.

While the former Women's World Champion has changed her looks several times, she has adopted a gothic-inspired persona since joining The Judgment Day in 2022. The 28-year-old cut her hair and dyed it black. She also uses dark makeup and usually wears black leather gear. Today, Ripley looks almost unrecognizable compared to her early days in the Stamford-based company.

#4. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's transformation (Images credit: WWE.com)

Drew McIntyre debuted on the October 12, 2007 episode of SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior looked nothing like he does today. A young Drew McIntyre had long, straight brown hair. He had much less muscle mass and was clean-shaven.

Today, the multi-time world champion looks significantly different. The SmackDown star has darker hair and a full, thick beard. He has also undergone an impressive body transformation, as he is now much more muscular.

#3. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross' transformation (Images credit: WWE.com)

While he made a one-off appearance on RAW in 2015, Karrion Kross did not officially debut as a superstar until May 2020. He squashed Leon Ruff on NXT. However, the Karrion Kross we saw then looked entirely different from the one now active on Monday Night RAW.

In his first night on the company's third brand, the 39-year-old former NXT Champion had a shaved head and a goatee. Today, The Devil You Know has long dark hair and a thick, full beard as he adopted a new look to match his current character. Kross even changed his gear, dropping the trunks for tights.

#2. Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy

Bo Dallas' transformation (Images credit: WWE.com)

After spending a few years in FCW, Bo Dallas debuted on NXT in 2012. He was clean-shaven and had long, dark hair. He also wore all-white ring gear. Although he had an athletic build, he was not overly muscular.

While the leader of The Wyatt Sicks maintained his long hair, he now has a long beard. Dallas has also seemingly bulked up. He now looks much different from his early days in the promotion.

#1. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio's transformation (Images credit: WWE.com)

While fans first knew Dominik Mysterio as a child when he played a role in his father Rey Mysterio's storyline with Eddie Guerrero in 2005, his appearances on TV 14 years later had a different feeling to them as he built up towards his first-ever match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020.

As Dirty Dom appeared alongside his father six years ago, he had a clean-cut look with no facial hair. The 28-year-old has since completely transformed. After turning heel nearly three years ago, the current Intercontinental Champion started changing his appearance. He grew a mullet and a mustache. He has also seemingly lost weight compared to his appearances in 2019. He now looks like a completely different person.

