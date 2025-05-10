What happened to The Wyatt Sicks? Real reason why they are missing from WWE

The Wyatt Sicks faction, consisting of Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross, is nowhere to be found. The fearsome faction was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in January following the first-ever transfer window. However, to this date, they remain off-screen. This has raised concerns among the fans about their standing in the company.

Recently, some reports have clarified the real reason behind Wyatt Sicks’ months-long WWE hiatus. A report by Fightful Select revealed that Bo Dallas, the man behind Uncle Howdy, was injured and was sidelined; his absence as the faction leader halted all the creative plans. It was also reported that at one point, the Sicks were considered for a feud with The Judgment Day.

Furthermore, the same report even revealed that WWE’s creative team has not given up on the mysterious faction. Contrary to assumptions, creatives are still crafting a storyline for the group.

Regarding their television comeback, PWN’s Cory Hayes added that when asked about the Sicks’ return, “soon” and “when the time is right” are responses they have received.

These recent reports confirm that the real reason Wyatt Sicks faction's initial push was paused was due to Uncle Howdy's injury, and then WWE’s WrestleMania card was locked, further delaying their return.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw the comeback of Alexa Bliss, a rumored mystery member of the fearsome group, where she, along with Zelina Vega, secured a big win over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. It appears Wyatt Sicks’ return might be on the horizon.

Bo Dallas reacts to playing Uncle Howdy in The Wyatt Sicks faction

Last year, while speaking on the Headlock Wrestling Podcast, Bo Dallas, brother of the late Bray Wyatt and the man behind Uncle Howdy's mask, expressed his views on playing the leader of Wyatt Sicks.

The 34-year-old SmackDown Superstar claimed that since childhood, scary stuff has always fascinated him and his late brother. He stated that while Bray got to play a spooky character on television, he feels like a kid now that he has the opportunity to play a horror-themed gimmick. He concluded by saying he feels Bray’s aura around him whenever he plays Howdy’s character.

It will be interesting to see when Wyatt Sicks returns on WWE television and what plans WWE's creative team has for the fearsome stable in the coming months.

