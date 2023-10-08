[WATCH] Rhea Ripley's action denies Damian Priest the chance to cash-in his Money In The Bank briefcase at WWE Fastlane

Damian Priest was ready to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase at WWE Fastlane, but Rhea Ripley convinced him not to do so tonight. Ripley took the briefcase away from Priest, confirming that there would be no cash-in at the Premium Live Event.

In the opening match of WWE Fastlane, Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Even though Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh interfered in the match, The Judgment Day failed to leave Indianapolis with the titles.

The three members who were not a part of the title match tried everything at their disposal. Rhea Ripley flirted with Jey Uso, and JD McDonagh tried to hit Rhodes with the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Rhodes moved away just in time, resulting in McDonagh striking Damian Priest, thus causing the injury to his knee.

In a backstage segment after losing the titles, Damian Priest was seen icing his injured knee. A frustrated Priest decided that he would not go home empty-handed and wanted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract in the main event. Rhea Ripley convinced him not to take any action and took away his briefcase in the process.

As of this writing, it looks like there will be no cash-in at WWE Fastlane, but as all the fans know, anything could happen during the closing stages of the match.

