Watch: Rhea Ripley spanks WWE RAW star at live event

A video has surfaced online today of Rhea Ripley spanking a WWE RAW star during a live event.

Ripley has been dominant so far as Women's World Champion but has her toughest challenge yet next Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. The Eradicator will be defending the Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way match against Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez at Crown Jewel on November 4.

She has also been seemingly trying to recruit new members to The Judgment Day faction on RAW. Rhea Ripley distracted Sami Zayn this past Monday night, and it led to Drew McIntyre defeating The Great Liberator in a singles match. McIntyre is scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel.

A wrestling fan has shared a hilarious video clip from a recent live event featuring The Judgment Day. In the video, Rhea Ripley can be seen giving Damian Priest a spank before directing The Archer of Infamy to pose in the corner of the ring.

Rhea Ripley claims Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley recently claimed that her fellow stablemate, Damian Priest, is capable of taking Roman Reigns' spot in WWE.

Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1 and is guaranteed a future title shot at a time of his choosing. Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley claimed that Priest is ready to take the top spot in WWE and can capture any title he wants.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

Damian Priest is scheduled to battle Cody Rhodes in a singles match at WWE Crown Jewel. Only time will tell when the 41-year-old veteran decides the time is right to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a title match.

