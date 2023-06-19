WATCH: Rhea Ripley starts dancing outside WWE arena while leaving after fans start a chant

Rhea Ripley is one of the top stars in WWE and has been dominant since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. While that has now become the Women's World Championship, Ripley does not always take herself too seriously and knows how to have fun when the situation calls for it.

The Eradicator has found herself become a fan favorite since last year, although she is very much a heel superstar. Since joining the Judgment Day, and even more so since she paired up with Dominik Mysterio, she has received a lot of attention from fans.

So far, she has beaten Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash and Natalya at Night of Champions, but her next opponent or feud is yet to be decided going into Money in the Bank, something fans have noted. The Nightmare is set to face Natalya again on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Ripley decided to have some fun when the fans started chanting for her while she was at a WWE parking lot. The fans were chanting, "You deserve it." She raised her drink in acknowledgment before dancing along with the chant for a bit before starting to load her luggage into the car that was waiting for her.

The moment can be seen in the video below.

WWE scrapped plans for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

WWE had big plans for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. They wanted Motionless in White to perform her entrance theme. However, since the band was on tour, the plan had to be scrapped.

"I have Chris Motionless singing my song right now. So, I would absolutely love the Motionless in White to perform me out to the ring. We were trying to do it for WrestleMania 39 but unfortunately, they had a tour in Germany, I believe, which was already rescheduled from the COVID era. So, they had to do that. They couldn't pull out again."

Now, at SummerSlam, WWE could make a big deal out of Ripley's reign and have them perform again, Ripley hoped. It remains to be seen if that happens.

