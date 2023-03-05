WATCH: Rhea Ripley teases WWE legend's finisher at recent live event

Rhea Ripley instantly became the most dominating female WWE Superstar currently on the roster after winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. Her crazy antics have proven to be entertaining for the audience.

The Eradicator outlasted 29 other women to become the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship and will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

She is also heavily featured in Dominik Mysterio's rivalry with Rey Mysterio and recently teased fans by attempting to perform the legendary 619 maneuver at a recent WWE live event in Toronto, Canada. Fans can watch the video below.

The audience loves the RAW Superstar and her frequent teasing. Her onscreen relationship with Dominik Mysterio has also been loved by fans. The stable mates have been a big problem for Rey Mysterio for a long time and have also invaded the legendary wrestler's house on multiple occasions.

From the looks of it, the two will seemingly continue to perform such acts to entertain the viewers.

Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39

As mentioned above, The Eradicator won the Women's Royal Rumble match and will go on to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania goes Hollywood.

The Nightmare picked Charlotte over Bianca Belair because she already has history with The Queen at the Show of Shows. The two faced off for Ripley's NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36 where Charlotte Flair became the new champion. The current Judgment Day member will attempt to take revenge at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Rhea Ripley went face-to-face with her rival on a recent episode of SmackDown where she engaged herself in a heated verbal battle. Charlotte Flair also mentioned her real-life husband and AEW Superstar Andrade El Idolo during the promo, generating a loud pop.

Dominik Mysterio stopped Ripley from attacking her rival and the segment kept everyone wanting for more. The coming weeks will be filled with interesting ups and downs.

