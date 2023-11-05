[WATCH] Rhea Ripley uses Jey Uso's catchphrase; takes subtle dig at Damian Priest after WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest had individual matches at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday night. While the former won her match, Priest failed to deliver. Mami was seen taking a subtle dig at her Judgment Day stablemate before helping him out following Crown Jewel.

Rhea Ripley competed in a Fatal Five-Way match to defend her Women's World Championship on Saturday night. Mami was outstanding in the contest and retained her title after a tough fight.

Damian Priest, on the other hand, competed in a singles match against Cody Rhodes. The Archer of Infamy failed to take down The American Nightmare. Earlier in the night, Sami Zayn stole Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase when The Punisher was trying to cash it in on an exhausted Seth Rollins. Priest was worried about his briefcase throughout the night.

Later on, WWE posted a video featuring Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest after Crown Jewel, Ripley was seen using Jey Uso’s catchphrase "yeet," before high-fiving Priest to celebrate her win. She then took a subtle dig at Senor Money in the Bank before agreeing to help him find his briefcase.

Check out the video below:

Ripley and Priest are both core members of The Judgment Day. They’ve been working hard to make their faction the top group on RAW. It’ll be interesting to see how the WWE creative team builds the story revolving around his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Rhea Ripley will likely lead Damian Priest and the rest of The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series

The Judgment Day has been building itself as the top faction in WWE. The creative team will likely book the stable for Survivor Series WarGames this year.

Cody Rhodes took on Damian Priest at Crown Jewel, while Sami Zayn stole his briefcase. It looks like the tensions between the two sides will keep going for some time.

Rhea Ripley could play a major role in the story as she could lead The Judgment Day into Survivor Series WarGames against Rhodes, Zayn, Jey Uso, and another superstar. While Mami may not physically compete in the contest, she could physically get involved and lead her side to victory.

Jey Uso has been actively feuding with The Judgment Day since his move to RAW, and it would be fitting to have him come face-to-face with Rhea Ripley during the contest to keep their storyline going.

Do you want to see The Judgment Day win big at Survivor Series WarGames? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here