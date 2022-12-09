Ric Flair recently had an awkward encounter with an extremely rude girl who asked if she could take a picture with him.

Flair is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable faces in the USA. He is a 16-time world champion and is dubbed by many as the greatest wrestler of all time.

Ric Flair recently encountered a rude girl who approached him and told him straight away that she didn't know him. Here's what she said:

"I don't know who you are but my friends said you're famous so I want to take a picture with you. Is that okay with you?"

Flair seemed understandably annoyed at the girl's behavior and made it clear that he didn't want to take a picture with her. The girl then awkwardly apologized to The Nature Boy and left the spot. Check out the video below:

Judging by the video, the girl had no idea who Flair was. It was quite impolite of her to flat-out say it to his face and then ask for a picture, though.

Ric Flair recently had his last match at 73

At 73 years old, Flair recently had his final match at a show dedicated to the same. The show was titled "Ric Flair's Last Match" and was headlined by a Tag Team match pitting Flair and Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair and Andrade were victorious in the end and the former celebrated with his family and friends to close out the show.

Flair opened up about his final match shortly after and revealed that he wished he hadn't dubbed it his swan song:

"I wish I hadn't said it was my last match. That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico on Saturday night. I said 'Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.' And the guy looked at me and said 'Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can't you?' No, no, no that's not the point," said Flair.

What do you think? Was Ric Flair justified in his response? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes