Roman Reigns may be a tyrannical heel sitting atop the WWE mountain, but he still has several moments where he breaks character. The Tribal Chief has done so multiple times when the cameras have been rolling and after the show is off the air.

One such instance came during or after an episode of SmackDown in 2021, albeit subtly. WWE played John Cena's theme song while The Bloodline was ringside. Reigns was rocking his chair to the beat of the music before walking around, while Paul Heyman was sitting on the announce table and dancing to it.

This clip was shared by Twitter user ChanMan. Based on the T-shirt Roman Reigns and The Usos were wearing in it, one can assume it was around September 2021, a month after The Tribal Chief defeated Cena at SummerSlam. Check it out below:

Reigns and John Cena faced off a couple of weeks ago on the December 30th episode of SmackDown. The 16-time world champion teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat The Big Uce and Sami Zayn.

Who is Roman Reigns' opponent at WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

Kevin Owens pinned Sami Zayn to win the match for himself and John Cena, which led to KO challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. It is now official.

Their upcoming match will be the third time Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens have faced off for the Universal Championship at the Rumble. Owens defeated Reigns in 2017, while The Tribal Chief reigned supreme in 2021. Expect the latter outcome this year too.

Roman Reigns will likely retain his world title before sitting back and watching the Royal Rumble Match, which has several potential winners. Cody Rhodes is the early favorite, while Sami Zayn has an outside chance. However, if The Rock returns to WWE for WrestleMania 39, he could potentially win the Rumble himself.

