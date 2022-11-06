[Watch] Roman Reigns checks on Logan Paul during their match at WWE Crown Jewel

The match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel was one for the ages. While the social media megastar rightfully received praise for his performance, Reigns also played his role to perfection.

Despite wrestling in only his third match, Logan Paul took The Tribal Chief to his limits. The YouTube star hit Roman with a Frog Splash from the top rope through the announcers' table during one of the match's most noteworthy moments. To top it off, Paul did it all while holding a phone and filming the action.

As seen in the clip below, Reigns was quick to check on his opponent after the death-defying spot. The Tribal Chief squeezed Logan's arm, which is a code in the wrestling world for checking if the rival is alright.

Logan also uploaded the point-of-view footage of his Frog Splash on his social media handles. You can also check it out by clicking here.

Roman Reigns sent a message to Logan Paul after his victory at WWE Crown Jewel

The Tribal Chief continued his winning run at Crown Jewel as he defeated Logan Paul after an exhilarating match. The match was filled with several interferences as Jake Paul, The Usos and Solo Sikoa brawled at ringside.

The Usos also dragged The Maverick's IMPAULSIVE podcast co-hosts into the ring and superkicked them.

In the end, the numbers advantage worked well for Roman Reigns, who delivered a Superman Punch and Spear to pick up the victory. The Tribal Chief took to Twitter after his win to address Logan's "one lucky punch" claims.

"I guess that one lucky shot... wasn't lucky enough. Always," said Reigns.

It's hard to predict what's next for Roman Reigns after his victory at WWE Crown Jewel. With Survivor Series around the corner, the undisputed world champion could lead The Bloodline in the upcoming WarGames match at the event.

