WATCH: Roman Reigns drops the WWE Championship after SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns closed out the SmackDown before WrestleMania 39 with an intense stare-down. We now have interesting footage of what happened after SmackDown went off-air last night.

Roman Reigns will defend his world title against the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39. Ahead of their match, the two stars came face-to-face to close SmackDown, where Reigns demanded Code to acknowledge him.

Interestingly, while closing the show, Reigns only held the WWE Championship instead of both his titles. This led to a lot of interesting discussions and speculation among fans on social media, wondering if it was a "spoiler" of some sort for this Sunday.

After SmackDown went off the air, Reigns dropped the WWE Championship in the ring while making his way out. He then turned around, mocking Cody Rhodes with a surprised look. Paul Heyman was quick to snatch the dropped WWE title from the ring before making his way to the back with the Tribal Chief.

You can watch the video of the same below:

Cody Rhodes claims he's already the face of WWE and not Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is in the middle of a historic and record-breaking world title run. Many have tried, but all have failed to dethrone him. However, as per the latest betting odds, Rhodes could finally be the person to put an end to this and become the new WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39.

During his appearance on SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast, Cody Rhodes was asked if he would feel any extra pressure as the face of the company if he dethroned Roman Reigns. Answering this, Rhodes confidently claimed that he was already the face of the company:

“This answer might come across extremely dickish. It’s the only way I can put it out there, a little more prickly, this answer. I don’t think there’s any more pressure about potentially being the face of the company because respectfully, I feel like for the last four months, I’ve already been the face of the company."

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is surely going to be a "must-see" match this coming Sunday at WrestleMania 39. Who do you think is walking out with the titles over their shoulders? Will Cody finish his story or will Roman continue to reign?

