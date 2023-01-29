[Watch] Roman Reigns' fierce rival arrives at WWE Royal Rumble in a Sami Zayn shirt amid tension among The Bloodline

Kevin Owens will battle The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble in possibly one of the biggest matches of his career. The Prizefighter was recently seen arriving at the venue in a Sami Zayn T-shirt.

Tensions have been rising in The Bloodline over the last few weeks. Sami Zayn was put on trial this past Monday, where Paul Heyman questioned his loyalty to the group. However, Jey Uso came to the defense of his fellow Uce, which resulted in Zayn getting a 'Not guilty' verdict from Reigns.

Owens and Sami also came face-to-face on SmackDown after saving Solo Sikoa from a potential loss. Solo then tried to put KO through a table, but Owens managed to turn the situation around. He also grabbed a chair to attack his former best friend but eventually decided against it, leaving fans wondering about the relationship between the two.

Kevin Owens added further fuel to the fire as he arrived at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, in a "Sami Zayn fore❤️er" T-shirt. One can be assured that Roman Reigns will not be happy about that.

Roman Reigns commented on Sami Zayn's work with The Bloodline in WWE

Sami Zayn's association with The Bloodline has been one of the most enthralling storylines in WWE over the last few years. The Honorary Uce has done commendable work along with the villainous faction and is one of the most over babyfaces in the pro wrestling world today.

Sami's work over the last year has earned him praise from fans and critics alike. Roman Reigns also recently lauded the 38-year-old WWE star on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"Well, that's the beauty of it, now, is we've got so much stuff going on. Right now we got Sami Zayn that's in the mix and within my Bloodline, we've been doing some beautiful TV over the past six months," said Reigns.

The Honorary Uce's association with The Bloodline could end tonight as Roman Reigns takes on the former's best friend in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. Reigns stated on RAW this week that he has one more task for Sami at Royal Rumble, and many believe that The Tribal Chief could betray Zayn after the deed is done.

What do you think will go down at Royal Rumble? Sound off below and let us know!

