"We've been doing some beautiful TV" - Roman Reigns breaks character to comment on Sami Zayn and The Bloodline storyline

Roman Reigns recently broke character to discuss Sami Zayn and the current storyline with The Bloodline during his appearance on The Tonight Show.

Zayn's angle with The Bloodline began almost a year ago and is among the best storylines in all of professional wrestling. The drama has reached its peak, and a lot is expected to unfold at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon, Reigns reflected on The Bloodline's work on television over the past six months.

"Well, that's the beauty of it, now, is we've got so much stuff going on. Right now we got Sami Zayn that's in the mix and within my Bloodline we've been doing some beautiful TV over the past six months," said Reigns. [2:56 - 3:07]

Roman Reigns is excited about Cody Rhodes' WWE return

Cody Rhodes is set to make his WWE return at the Royal Rumble premium live event. A few weeks ago, he was announced as a competitor for the upcoming 30-Man Rumble Match.

While appearing on The Tonight Show, The Bloodline leader discussed Rhodes' upcoming return and also reflected on his injury. Reigns said:

"We have another guy by the name of Cody Rhodes, he's coming back from injury. He was super white hot. If you go back to, I believe there was a Hell In A Cell match with Seth Rollins. His pectoral muscle is completely torn. Like, in half."

Roman Reigns further spoke about Rhodes' gutsy performance at last year's Hell in a Cell event. He continued:

"So, if you go back and look, it's completely black, a giant bruise covering this guy. A fourth of his body is completely broken. And he goes out there and he puts on a 40-minute performance and completely wins over the entire fanbase. So, lots of guts, lots of courage in him. He's going to be coming back soon, too."

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

