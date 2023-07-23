Watch: Roman Reigns' former rival helps him in his title defense against 48-year-old star at recent WWE event

Roman Reigns had an unusual ally in his recent title defense at a WWE house show. The name is none other than Dominik Mysterio, who assisted The Tribal Chief in his victory over Rey Mysterio.

Reigns has been working a limited schedule for the last year and a half and rarely shows up at house shows. However, he was in action at the recently concluded live event in Mexico City, Mexico, where he defended his coveted title against Rey Mysterio.

While Roman has always been able to get the better of Rey in the past, the latter had the support of home fans this time. The Master of 619 even came close to doing the unthinkable as he delivered a 619 and a Splash to Reigns. However, Dominik Mysterio came out and dragged the referee out of the ring. The distraction allowed Roman Reigns to hit Rey with a Spear and pick up the win.

While the match was not televised, a fan present in the arena recorded the whole sequence. You can check it out in the clip below:

Other than Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio, the WWE SuperShow in Mexico City featured multiple other title matches, including a huge champion vs. champion bout. You can check out the complete results by clicking here.

Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title on TV programming for the first time since WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief will face his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam. The match was set up on SmackDown this week and has years of storyline behind it.

The Bloodline storyline started with Reigns trying to get Jey Uso to fall in line, and a match between the two to determine the new Tribal Chief seems like a fitting end to the saga.

There have been speculations that Roman will be moving from the feud after SummerSlam and start a new rivalry. It'll be interesting to see who Triple H and Co. choose as the megastar's next dancing partner.

