[Watch] Roman Reigns gets chased by fans after recent match at WWE Live Event

Roman Reigns made a big return to the WWE live event circuit during the company's trip to Toronto. He faced Sami Zayn in a title match following which he was chased by fans outside the arena.

The Tribal Chief faced the Canadian star a few weeks back in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal. Sami Zayn failed in his pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as Roman Reigns emerged victorious, much to the crowd's dismay.

The former NXT Champion got another chance to capture the title at a live event in Toronto but the leader of the Bloodline thwarted his attempts yet again. Sami Zayn stood tall to end the segment after delivering a Spear and a Helluva Kick. After the match, fans chased the world champion while he was in his car to get a picture with him.

The storyline between Sami Zayn and the Bloodline has gripped fans in recent months and their emotional investment is at an all-time high.

Paul Heyman commented on Roman Reigns' storyline heading into WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns will be in the main event of WrestleMania yet again when he takes on Cody Rhodes in Hollywood. Their feud so far has involved Dusty Rhodes a lot so far.

Paul Heyman recently commented on how the American Dream is a part of the story and if the references will continue:

"If it fits, if there’s another tale to tell that invokes the name of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, I’m uninhibited pretty obviously in my approach of how do we strike a nerve with the audience. How do we get people emotionally invested in this. If we played the Dusty card and there’s no way to top that, we won’t touch it."

Heyman continued:

"If you’ve played the card about his wife and that’s as far as we go with it then we won’t touch it. If there’s other things to bring up and if there’s not, we will create a narrative that, to bring things up so that it remains personal. It’s that personal rivalry, it’s that in-depth into your soul type of story that is going to sell the main event of WrestleMania," Paul Heyman said. (50:05 - 51:23)

Cody Rhodes rejoined WWE to win the world title, an achievement his father couldn't accomplish.

Will he be able to do so at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments.

