[WATCH] Roman Reigns' immediate reaction to getting betrayed after WrestleMania 41 goes off the air

Roman Reigns' immediate reaction to getting betrayed after WrestleMania 41 goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 20, 2025 03:50 GMT
The climax of WrestleMania Saturday (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
The climax of WrestleMania Saturday (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Roman Reigns already felt betrayed heading into WrestleMania 41, but what happened in the main event on Saturday left him heartbroken and disoriented. His reaction after WrestleMania went off the air was immediately captured.

During the post-WrestleMania Saturday Press Conference, before the interviews began, WWE showed the immediate reactions of CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the aftermath of Paul Heyman's betrayal of both men, where he aligned with Seth Rollins instead. Rollins walked out victorious at WrestleMania 41.

In the video below, you can see parallels between Roman Reigns and CM Punk's reactions. Reigns looked completely distraught as he exited WrestleMania on a losing note for the second year in a row:

Reigns' elation was temporary when Heyman betrayed CM Punk, and it proved to be too good to be true for the OTC. Ironically enough, three out of the four losses that Reigns has suffered at WrestleMania are directly due to Seth Rollins.

In 2015, he lost when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. In 2024, his chair shot to the back of Rollins directly led to Cody Rhodes pinning him, and in this year's WrestleMania, he took what had to be the most painful chairshot since that fateful night in June 2014.

This only adds to the incredible story between Reigns and Rollins.

