Watch: Roman Reigns reacts to fan telling him that it's his son's birthday

Roman Reigns' heartfelt gesture towards a young fan at the WWE Ottawa live event is currently going viral on Twitter.

At the latest WWE live event in Ottawa, Canada, The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed WWE Universal title in a Triple Threat match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Reigns came out victorious when all was said and done.

While leaving backstage, Reigns noticed a fan who urged him to meet his kid, who was celebrating his birthday. Reigns stopped in his tracks and shook hands with the young fan, wishing him a happy birthday in the process.

Roman Reigns is known for breaking character at WWE live events

It wouldn't be a stretch to call Roman Reigns the biggest heel in WWE today. The Tribal Chief turned heel two years ago at WWE SummerSlam 2020, and won the Universal title mere days later at WWE Payback. He recently completed 700 days as Universal Champion in his current reign. Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, thus winning the WWE title as well.

Riegns has spoken in detail about why he embraced his dark side two years ago:

"So, it was one of those things where it was like, 'Man, I want to do this because I know I can tap into a different level of character work. I know I can create so many more layers as a performer if they allow me to do this' but the numbers just wouldn’t let me. When the opportunity came I jumped on it. It was kind of a team discussion. Obviously, you gotta have the big man involved and gotta have the blessing from him. But, it just all seemed to work out with perfect timing," said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns occasionally breaks character, though, mostly at WWE live events. He usually cuts babyface promos for the live audience after his matches at live events, to send the fans home happy. He sometimes interacts with the fans as well, albeit in character.

At the Ottawa live event, Reigns went out of his way to make the young fan's birthday a memorable one - something that he will cherish for the rest of his life.

