[Watch] Roman Reigns reacts to fans chanting "We want Sami"

Roman Reigns didn't seem pleased with the crowd at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is almost on the horizon, and Roman Reigns is all set to take on Logan Paul with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. Reigns and Paul came face-to-face once again mere minutes ago at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Press Conference.

During the final moments of the Reigns-Paul face-off, fans in attendance chanted, "We want Sami", and The Tribal Chief didn't seem thrilled. Reigns took the mic and had the following to say to the fans:

"After how you've acted tonight, you don't deserve Sami." [50:30-50:36]

Roman Reigns has nothing but respect for Sami Zayn

The Tribal Chief and Sami Zayn have been involved in some of the best segments on WWE TV this year. Although it took a while for Zayn to impress Reigns on WWE TV, the latter is a huge fan of the veteran in real life. Here's what Reigns had to say about Zayn in an interview last year:

"One guy, he... I don't know how to get there without smacking the *** out of him but Sami Zayn is one of those guys that where you can't... He's like your neighbor, he doesn't scream Superstar, WWE Superstar. But there's something he has, like an intangible that you can't stop looking. Even in real life you want to converse with him, you want to have a quick little conversation, he'll pop you real quick, and then say, 'Alright, I got a good laugh and now I'll go about my business. See you later, Sami.' He's one of those guys that's so talented that he, whatever it may be, it just needs a little more. If you can get Sami Zayn on TV more, that's a good thing," said Roman Reigns.

Sami Zayn has missed all of WWE's previous shows in Saudi Arabia. Fans would have loved to see him at Crown Jewel this time around, considering how significant he has been to Reigns and company lately.

What do you think? Will you miss Sami Zayn at WWE Crown Jewel?

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes