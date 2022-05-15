Watch: Roman Reigns reacts to TikTok star's hilarious Bloodline entrance video

Roman Reigns has finally reacted to TikTok star Ebukadikeh's impersonation of his epic WWE entrance.

Ebukadikeh recently went viral on social media after his latest video mimicking Roman Reigns' WWE entrance was shared by the official Twitter handle of WWE on BT Sport. Paul Heyman responded to the video as well.

WWE has now shared a TikTok video of The Bloodline reacting to Ebukadikeh's clip. In the video, Reigns, Heyman, and The Usos can be seen reacting to the hilarious entrance. During the final moments of the clip, Reigns said that he likes the fact that Ebukadikeh acknowledges him.

Heyman and The Usos also chimed in with their comments. The Chief Counsel to The Tribal Chief said that they should file a lawsuit against the TikTok star for their portrayal of the stable.

You can check out the reaction here:

Roman Reigns is currently the hottest act on WWE TV

It has been about two years since Reigns turned heel at SummerSlam 2020. He went on to join forces with Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown. The Usos joined in soon after, thus forming The Bloodline.

Heyman and The Usos have aided Reigns in retaining his Universal Title on various occasions over the past two years. The faction is still going strong on WWE TV, with The Tribal Chief holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and The Usos being the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The Head of the Table and The Usos last fought together at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. They took on Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in the show's main event. A devastating spear by The Tribal Chief on Riddle led to a big win for The Bloodline.

The Bloodline quite possibly have the most elaborate and popular entrance in WWE today. You can check out the stable's entrance in the video embedded above.

What was your immediate reaction to his video? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha