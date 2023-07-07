[Watch] Roman Reigns sends a message after retrieving his banned TikTok account

While WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is going through a tough phase in his pro wrestling career, he had some relief outside the squared circle as he got his TikTok account back. The Tribal Chief commemorated the incident with a new video on the social media platform.

As reported earlier, Roman's TikTok account, which has over 1.3 million followers, was banned due to unknown reasons. This was one of several blows that The Tribal Chief received in the last few days, with his 1,294-day streak coming to an end at Money in the Bank. As expected, the news caused a huge uproar in the wrestling community.

However, the megastar is now back on the popular social media platform. He made his return with another video, using a clip from the post-WrestleMania press conference where he mocked everyone after an unexpected victory over Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns will be present on WWE SmackDown this week

Being a star attraction, Roman Reigns has been working a limited schedule for the last year and a half, but he will be present on SmackDown this Friday after suffering a shocking defeat at Money in the Bank.

The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable in WWE over the last three years. However, Jey Uso ended his 1,294-day streak at the company's latest premium live event, which resulted in The Tribal Chief having a huge meltdown.

mister j @brandnewdrip #MITB Roman Reigns after the tag match. Smackdown is about to be a movie. Roman Reigns after the tag match. Smackdown is about to be a movie. 👀 #MITB https://t.co/HfAXdBsrOb

Roman is set to be put on trial by The Usos in a Tribal Court segment this Friday, and one can expect major chaos to unfold. Jey Uso is reportedly next in line for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and a match between the two could be set up on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

