[Watch] Roman Reigns sends a strong 8-word message on his 1,000th day as Universal Champion

Today is a day of celebration for Roman Reigns, as he has finally achieved the milestone of 1,000 days with the Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief has reigned supreme ever since August 30, 2020, and has not looked back at all.

The future is bright as ever, according to Reigns. The Big Uce is confident things will get even better if that is possible. Upon his Universal Title reign reaching the 1,000 day-mark, Roman Reigns took to TikTok to send fans a loud and clear message.

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has claimed he and The Bloodline are "just getting started," which is a scary thought considering how dominant the Anoa'i family has been in recent years. Here is what Reigns said:

"Thousand days of greatness. We're just getting started," said The Tribal Chief.

Reigns has the chance to act on those words in just a few hours at Night of Champions. He and Solo Sikoa will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Could Roman Reigns win more gold at Night of Champions?

While it will be interesting to see Reigns with even more titles, there is more storyline value in seeing him and Sikoa lose tonight. The tension between The Head of the Table and The Usos could lead to a massive betrayal.

Last night's episode of SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso call himself The Tribal Chief, which could be the latest sign that The Bloodline will crumble soon. It could happen at Night of Champions itself, with Jimmy possibly challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank.

The possibilities are endless, with several interesting directions WWE can go in with Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. What happens next? We shall find out after Night of Champions is in the books.

Do you think anyone from The Bloodline will dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below!

