Watch: Roman Reigns shuts down heckler with epic response at WWE Crown Jewel press conference

Roman Reigns made an amusing comment at the WWE Crown Jewel press conference after he was heckled by a child in the crowd.

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTube sensation Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The match was made official at a press conference in Las Vegas, where WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H lauded both men’s accomplishments.

A young audience member yelled, “You suck!” after Reigns said he agreed with Triple H’s praise. The Tribal Chief responded with a perfectly timed remark that drew cheers and laughter from the crowd:

Reigns: “Everything Triple H said up here is true.” Child: “You suck!” Reigns: “Except that... [laughter] ... I’m the greatest of all time, kid.”

The press conference also featured a moment where Reigns shoved Paul on stage, prompting Triple H to intervene.

What did Triple H say about Roman Reigns?

WWE’s head of creative praised Logan Paul for his ability to engage with young fans around the world.

Turning his attention to Roman Reigns, Triple H said the Bloodline leader is on a “God-tier” level in the wrestling industry. He also highlighted the fact that nobody has dethroned The Head of the Table since his Universal Championship win in August 2020:

“This is about God-tier in our business at a whole different level,” Triple H stated. “I can say this with all certainty: there is no one in this industry even close to touching the level that Roman Reigns is on right now. He is performing on a whole different stratosphere than everybody else. He’s been champion for more than two years, unheard of in this timeframe, in this era. He is a multi-generational talent. He is one in a million.” [32:15-32:52]

Reigns added after the press conference that he might use a different move to defeat Paul instead of the spear.

Are you looking forward to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul? Let us know in the comments section.

