Watch: Roman Reigns spears multiple camera’s in WWE game trailer outtakes

The WWE Universe is buzzing over a viral clip that shows an interesting side of the video game-making process. The unique clip also highlights an interesting side to none other than Roman Reigns.

WWE 2K24 is scheduled to be released this Friday, March 8. A behind-the-scenes look at filming for the video game trailer was recently released by 2K. The makers made an interesting reveal in showing how they make The Tribal Chief's Spear look so devastating.

WWE took to Instagram recently to share a clip of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion delivering his Spear to cameras while filming for 2K. Reigns claimed that he destroyed three cameras in a row. The clip ends with The Bloodline leader teasing the cameraman.

"I broke three cameras in a row. They told me to calm down but I told them I only know how to tackle one way - wide open. Snapping camera men left and right over here. If you don't hurry and get out of my face it could happen to you, too," he said.

The Head of The Table will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes at Night Two of WrestleMania 40. He is rumored to team up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson against Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One, with various major stipulations involved.

WWE Hall of Famer says major angle was teased on SmackDown

The Rock, Roman Reigns, and the rest of The Bloodline are currently running SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

While Rock and Reigns will likely team up on Night One of WrestleMania XL, and things seem to be fine within The Bloodline, it's strongly believed that the two megastars will eventually turn and go against each other. WWE has teased this as of late, and it has been rumored for years.

Speaking on the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said officials are really building up the heat between the two Samoans. The WCW legend compared the segment to a mafia scene.

"If you go back and watch that promo, perhaps you noticed the same thing I did. Maybe everybody did, and I [was just] just kidding myself, thinking that maybe I saw something unique. But from early on in that promo, just looking at facial expressions, or lack thereof, really, they're building heat between Roman and Rock. Roman doesn't like being overshadowed. And now it was so obvious in that promo, storyline-perspective, 'Acknowledge me!' And then the hug after—that's like a mafia hug. 'Oh, I'm gonna hug you right before I kill you, coz that's how that works,'" he said. [From 34:24 - 35:05]

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will address The Bloodline on this week's SmackDown. The RAW Superstars are set to reveal whether or not they will face The Brahma Bull and the former Shield member on Night One of WrestleMania.

