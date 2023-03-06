[WATCH] Roman Reigns spotted without The Bloodline at WWE show amid recent tension in the group

The WWE Universe has finally gotten a glimpse of Roman Reigns without The Bloodline.

During a recent live event in Toronto, Canada, The Tribal Chief was in action against Sami Zayn. This was the rematch from their previous meeting at Elimination Chamber, where the champion was accompanied by Paul Heyman and had Jimmy Uso as his backup.

However, things were quite different in Toronto. WWE took to Instagram to upload Reigns' entrance, as he was seen without Heyman. There were also no signs of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline has experienced a woeful start to 2023, with Sami Zayn betraying the group at Royal Rumble. The faction is currently down to four members, with Jey Uso's future also in doubt.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Reigns gave his final warning to Jimmy Uso, amid the absence of his brother and Bloodline member, Jey. The 37-year-old has not been with his faction since the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Paul Heyman recently spoke about working with Roman Reigns in WWE

Over the last few years, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have formed a dynamic partnership on WWE television.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Wiseman opened up about his desire to work with Reigns for years.

"Roman Reigns and I have talked about working with each other for several years and the time was never right. I was too attached to the hip of Brock Lesnar and rightfully so because we kept on elevating each other and we needed each other at the time," said Heyman.

He added:

"And Roman Reigns was still finding his own and still telling his story to the audience because to get to where he is now as The Tribal Chief, he had to have weathered all the storms, fought all the battles and he needed to be more seasoned. He needed to be older than the 'Big Dog' Roman Reigns,"

Reigns will be in action against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. However, what's next for The Bloodline next week remains to be seen.

