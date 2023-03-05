Top WWE faction member says he has discussed working with Roman Reigns "for several years"

Roman Reigns has been dominant as The Tribal Chief of WWE and the leader of Bloodline.

The faction currently consists of Reigns' family members The Usos and Solo Sikoa and his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, who recently opened up about his desire to work with Reigns for years.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Heyman opened up about his working relationship with Brock Lesnar. He mentioned that the two men constantly elevated each other.

"Roman Reigns and I have talked about working with each other for several years and the time was never right. I was too attached to the hip of Brock Lesnar and rightfully so because we kept on elevating each other and we needed each other at the time," said Heyman.

In the meantime, Reigns was still trying to find his own path to greatness, said The Wiseman.

"And Roman Reigns was still finding his own and still telling his story to the audience because to get to where he is now as The Tribal Chief, he had to have weathered all the storms, fought all the battles and he needed to be more seasoned. He needed to be older than the 'Big Dog' Roman Reigns," added Heyman. [From 03:40 to 04:36]

Teddy Long thinks Rikishi would be a good fit in Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction

WWE veteran Teddy Long believes that Rikishi could possibly join forces with Reigns and his faction.

Speaking on Road Trip After Hours podcast, Long suggested the idea of the WWE legend joining his family on television.

"I think they need to add Rikishi to that mix. Rikishi is the real father. They ain't gotta make up nothing. This is a shoot. Anybody that can straighten up their kid would be their dad. So right now their kids are in turmoil, they just don't know what they want to do. It's a crisis out there. So right now, for Rikishi to step in with some law and order, I think that would be really good," said Long.

