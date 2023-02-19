[WATCH] Roman Reigns taunts Sami Zayn's family at Elimination Chamber, what did he say to Zayn's wife?

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns was victorious over Sami Zayn in the main event.

Despite occasionally being on the back foot, The Tribal Chief once again reigned supreme and put away his former Bloodline stablemate in front of his family and fans in Montreal, Canada.

Zayn's wife Khadija was also ringside for the match. Midway through the contest, she was taunted by Reigns, who claimed that he never wanted things to go in this direction and wanted The Bloodline to stay together as a family.

"This was never meant to be like this. I want you to understand. I didn't do this. This is his fault. This is his fault, you understand me? It's his fault. It's your [Zayn] fault, it's your fault." said Roman Reigns.

Dutch Mantell suggested against the idea of a three-way match between Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes

Dutch Mantell believes that WWE has no reason to book a three-way match between Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes.

With the win at Elimination Chamber PLE, Roman Reigns will now shift his focus towards Rhodes, whom he will face at WrestleMania 39. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that WWE shouldn't make any changes to the current storyline. He said:

"Actually, you take away some of your steam, its Sami [Zayn] and Roman [Reigns], period. Leave it like it is. Sometimes when I was booking, sometimes, you would think and think and think... and most often times, I would go back to the first thought I had, which was the best one and stay with it. I think if they make it a three-way, why? Why would you make it a three way? The heat is with two guys, like two guys got into a fight on the street and all of a sudden, 'Oh, we're going to have another one. They added another guy', what? Wait a minute, three guys fighting. Why is he in it?"

The Road to WrestleMania 39 will truly pick up steam in the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber PLE.

