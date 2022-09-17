Watch: Ronda Rousey involved in a heated confrontation after SmackDown went off the air

The action didn't stop once the cameras stopped rolling on this week's SmackDown as Ronda Rousey was involved in a post-show segment. The former SmackDown Women's Champion addressed the crowd after SmackDown and somehow ended up in a heated confrontation with Natalya.

The Queen of Harts interrupted Rousey's promo and even caught her off guard with a blindsided attack. The former UFC Champion, however, quickly recovered, landing a well-placed knee to get the better of the veteran superstar.

Rousey delivered her Piper's Pit finisher, followed by an armbar to end the segment on a high. Ronda even shared a moment with her mother, who was seated in the front row before making her way back. Here's some great footage of what went down after SmackDown went off the air:

Ronda Rousey and Natalya's angle warmed up the crowd for a big match as Bobby Lashley came out next to defend his United States Championship against Austin Theory in a dark match.

It's safe to say that fans at the Honda Center in Anaheim got their money's worth!

Ronda Rousey will face Liv Morgan in a massive stipulation match

The popular duo have been involved in a high-profile rivalry ever since Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The Baddest Woman on the Planet in July.

Morgan added credibility to her title reign by overcoming the odds at SummerSlam 2022 and controversially defeated Rousey in a 5-minute match. The upset win led to Ronda Rousey seemingly turning heel as she attacked the match official after the contest and was slapped with a kayfabe fine and suspension for her actions.

The former RAW Women's Champion continues to get massive reactions as WWE hopes to make her as big a star as Brock Lesnar. Triple H's team is heavily focused on Rousey's feud with Morgan as the superstars are set to battle it out in a championship rematch at Extreme Rules.

The latest SmackDown episode featured an intense interview segment between the two in which Rousey accepted Morgan's challenge for an Extreme Rules stipulation match.

