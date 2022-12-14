Watch: Roxanne Perez shares a heartfelt moment with Shawn Michaels backstage after winning NXT Women's Championship

Roxanne Perez shared a heartfelt backstage moment with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels after winning the NXT Women's Championship.

In the main event of this week's show, Perez defeated Mandy Rose and ended her historic 413-day reign as the champion. In doing so, the young WWE star won her first-ever singles title in WWE.

Shortly afterward, WWE uploaded a heartfelt video of Perez receiving a standing ovation backstage. She also shared a wholesome moment with Shawn Michaels, who hugged the new NXT Women's Champion after her victory.

At NXT Deadline, Perez became the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship by winning the Iron Survivor Challenge. The bout also included Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Kiana James.

Perez has previously challenged Rose for the NXT Women's Championship but was unsuccessful in her attempt to dethrone the 32-year-old, courtesy of Cora Jade's betrayal.

Mandy Rose broke her silence after losing to Roxanne Perez

Mandy Rose enjoyed a historic reign as the NXT Women's Champion, and it's safe to say that her tenure on the brand has been the most successful period of her WWE career so far.

In the aftermath of her loss to Roxanne Perez, Rose took to Twitter to send a two-word reaction. She thanked the WWE Universe for their support.

"Thank you," she wrote.

There is a chance of Mandy Rose moving back to either RAW or SmackDown. Her Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have also appeared on the blue brand in the past and might accompany her if she returns to the main roster.

