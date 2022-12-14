Mandy Rose breaks silence with two-word reaction after losing the NXT Women's Championship

Mandy Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship on this week's show. Taking to Twitter following the loss, she broke her silence with a two-word response.

Rose's title reign began last year when she defeated current main roster star Raquel Rodriguez. This was also her first-ever title reign in WWE. After winning the title, she successfully defended it against top stars for over a year. Some of her most prominent victories were against Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, Wendy Choo, Dakota Kai, and Indi Hartwell.

Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days, as it ended at the hands of Roxanne Perez this week. She sent a two-word message on Twitter, simply thanking the WWE Universe and fans for their support.

"Thank you," wrote Rose.

With the loss, Rose could move back to the main roster, especially knowing that Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have previously appeared on SmackDown.

Booker T believes Mandy Rose needs to rejoin the main roster

Mandy Rose is no stranger to the main roster and has a ton of experience competing on both RAW and SmackDown.

According to Booker T, she needs to rejoin the main roster. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE veteran mentioned how the NXT Women's Champion has gained a ton of confidence during her time on NXT.

"It's hard for me to say, but one thing I do know you know if over these last 400+ days her confidence had gone through the room. You can see the growth of Mandy Rose in ring, out of the ring. You could just feel when she's in the ring, she's a whole lot more comfortable now. And that's what it takes more than anything, especially out for the main roster," Booker said.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Rose in the near future and if she will continue on NXT or move to either RAW or SmackDown.

