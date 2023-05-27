Watch: Sami Zayn goes on emotional journey in Saudi Arabia ahead of title match at WWE Night of Champions

WWE star Sami Zayn had a life-changing experience ahead of his massive title defense on Night of Champions, scheduled for tomorrow.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships by defeating The Usos in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Roman Reigns still has not forgiven Jimmy and Jey Uso for the loss and will be teaming up with Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions, in a bid to try and bring the titles back to The Bloodline.

Ahead of tomorrow's premium live event, Sami visited Masjid al-Haram, the Great Mosque of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia. He noted on the way there, that it was surreal for him to soak it all in. The former Honorary Uce has not been able to travel to Saudi Arabia in recent years due to political tensions with his native country, Syria.

"It is very very very surreal for me to be here. I can't really understand that I'm here. It is very hard to put into words. So we are actually about to go in now and I don't know. I'm not really ready for what I am about to see, but let's go do it," said Sami Zayn. [From 00:14 - 00:32]

Sami added that he is grateful for the experience and finds it crazy that being a WWE Superstar has afforded him so many opportunities.

"Right now, the number one thing I am feeling is just grateful that I got to do this. And that this crazy thing called wrestling, being a WWE Superstar, and somehow I ended up here. It is crazy," added Sami Zayn. [From 01:43 - 02:00]

WWE @WWE



#WWENOC An emotional @SamiZayn recounts his life-changing visit to Masjid al-Haram, the Great Mosque of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia. An emotional @SamiZayn recounts his life-changing visit to Masjid al-Haram, the Great Mosque of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia.#WWENOC https://t.co/Rg67090H5C

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn play mind games with The Bloodline ahead of WWE Night of Champions

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens continued to play mind games with The Bloodline as the group appears to be fractured heading into WWE Night of Champions.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions have made it their mission to destroy The Bloodline and they are off to a great start by putting an end to The Usos' historic title reign. The friction within The Bloodline could reach an all-time high if Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa fail to win the titles at Night of Champions.

On Monday's episode of WWE RAW, the champions cut a promo and predicted that they would retain the titles at Night of Champions. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn took things a step further by dedicating the match to The Usos at the premium live event.

The Tribal Chief embarrassed The Usos on a recent episode of SmackDown and could very well turn his cousins against him, if he comes up short at Night of Champions. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for The Bloodline, following tomorrow's premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think The Usos will betray The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes