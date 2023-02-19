WATCH: Sami Zayn kisses his wife after Roman Reigns threatened her during Elimination Chamber 2023 main event

Elimination Chamber 2023 saw Roman Reigns successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event after defeating Sami Zayn. During the match, Zayn planted a kiss on his wife, Khadijah, who was sitting in the front row.

The Tribal Chief promised Sami Zayn that he would break him in front of his family as a punishment for exposing the cracks within The Bloodline. Reigns worked well on his plan as he threatened Sami Zayn's wife, Khadijah, who was in the audience during the title match.

The champion screamed taunts at Sami Zayn's wife and threatened to keep punishing her husband inside the ring. Khadijah protested, and the crowd backed her, screaming, "F*ck you, Roman," in unison.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime this is powerful twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Roman Reigns went at it with Sami Zayn's wife. Roman said he didn't want it to be like this. He wanted everyone to be together. Sami's wife said He Loved you to Romanthis is powerful #WWEChamber Roman Reigns went at it with Sami Zayn's wife. Roman said he didn't want it to be like this. He wanted everyone to be together. Sami's wife said He Loved you to Roman 😲 this is powerful #WWEChamber twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pgROMItkyf

Zayn grew tired of Roman Reigns' antics and turned things around as Khadijah encouraged him from a distance. Once he regained control of the match, Zayn showed appreciation toward his wife and kissed her as the arena erupted with pop.

Zayn forced Roman Reigns' shoulder to the mat for ten seconds, but there was no referee to count the pinfall. Eventually, an attack from Jimmy Uso and an accidental attack on Jey Uso allowed Roman Reigns to pin Sami Zayn in their title match at Elimination Chamber.

Roman Reigns launched a brutal attack on Sami Zayn following their match, but Kevin Owens walked out to help his best friend at Elimination Chamber. He destroyed Jimmy Uso and took Reigns out of the equation after hitting him with a Stunner.

Paul Heyman also tried to get in on the action by attacking KO from behind, but the latter responded with a devastating Stunner to silence The Wiseman at Elimination Chamber.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn started at each other, but neither superstar interacted after the main event. It will be interesting to see what's in store for the two best friends in their feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on the Road to WrestleMania.

