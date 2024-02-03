[VIDEO] Sami Zayn sends a defiant message after The Rock's return on WWE SmackDown 

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn cut a heartfelt promo after last night's episode of SmackDown went off the air, mentioning The Rock's return at the end of the show. He had a strong message for the fans in attendance.

The Great One made his grand return to WWE on SmackDown, engaging in a staredown with Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes seemingly handed The Rock his spot against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, causing mixed responses from fans.

Zayn had a balanced take on the situation following his post-show dark match against Drew McIntyre. The former Honorary Uce stated that the Hollywood megastar's return was awesome before going on to claim that this is WWE's greatest-ever era, thanks to the talent in the locker room.

According to Twitter user @ProfNoctis, Sami Zayn said The Rock is lucky to have the WWE before doubling down on his statement about the current era:

"For years and years and years, our generation, the guys that have been busting their a** night in night out, we have to constantly listen to people talk about the good ol' days. The good ol' days. The good ol' days. Well I've got news for you. Tonight, 10,000 people sold out this building in Birmingham! To see the best crop of performers in the world so I have news for you and for everybody! The good ol' days are right here, right now," said Sami Zayn.

Check out the clip of it below:

Zayn went on to thank the fans who were at the show. It is a good sign to see WWE's top stars reiterating how good the current era is despite various bumps in the road.

When did WWE decide to book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, The Rock wasn't supposed to challenge his cousin at WrestleMania 40. WWE's original plans were for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns to headline the two-night extravaganza, with Seth Rollins facing CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk's injury changed everything, with WWE moving quickly to secure The Great One for WrestleMania. Rhodes stepped aside for the bigger star and will likely challenge Rollins for his title.

How this situation is explained remains to be seen, as The American Nightmare's sacrifice wasn't consistent with his character and motivations at all.

