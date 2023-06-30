WATCH: Seth Rollins rates British and American snacks in Snack Wars

Seth Rollins was recently a guest on LADbible TV where he played a game of Snack Wars. In the video, Rollins was seen rating British and American snacks.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion is currently in the UK and is set for a huge title defense at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. He will defend his title against Finn Balor.

Despite the intense build-up to Rollins' title match against Balor, he seems to be enjoying life outside of professional wrestling.

Check out the video of Rollins' Snack Wars game:

Carmelo Hayes offered to team up with Seth Rollins in his battle against The Judgment Day

Seth Rollins has been feuding with The Judgment Day for weeks, most notably against Finn Balor. The former Universal Champion has set his sights on Rollins on numerous occasions.

Carmelo Hayes is willing to help Rollins in his feud against The Judgment Day. Hayes was recently in action on Monday Night RAW in a losing effort against Balor.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Hayes and Trick Williams offered to team up with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. He said:

"Oh, we ready. We been ready. Man, look. I'm about to make my name off this one. Judgment Day, come over here to NXT. If they want to, and we about to turn it all the way up."

WWE NXT @WWENXT



thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with



Watch Melo answer your fan questions on this week's episode of ms.spr.ly/6012gKX6K Carmelo Hayes vs. Seth Rollins at #WrestleMania @Carmelo_WWE thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with @WWERollins . 🤔Watch Melo answer your fan questions on this week's episode of #UpNXT on Snapchat Carmelo Hayes vs. Seth Rollins at #WrestleMania? @Carmelo_WWE thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with @WWERollins. 🤔 Watch Melo answer your fan questions on this week's episode of #UpNXT on Snapchat 👉 ms.spr.ly/6012gKX6K https://t.co/nD71Q8Vb6f

Hayes added:

"Hey man, that's a certified W," Hayes said. "Certified W. There's no question about it. You got the NXT Champ. You got the World Heavyweight Champ. You got Trick Willie all on the same team. That's a certified W right there."

Hayes and Williams recently came to Rollins' rescue after Balor attacked him on NXT. Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker on NXT TV.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins team up with Hayes and Williams? Sound off in the comments

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes