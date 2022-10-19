[Watch] Seth Rollins brings back iconic title celebration at WWE Live Event

Despite all of his success as of late, Seth Rollins hasn't forgotten where he came from.

When Seth Rollins won his first championship in WWE NXT, he celebrated by spinning the title above his head like a helicopter. This is something that's rarely seen in professional wrestling, and most people only associate it with Rollins.

At a WWE Live Event over the weekend, Seth "Freakin" Rollins brought back his iconic championship celebration that found its way to social media. This was seen by the folks at WWE on BT Sport, who gushed positively over The Visionary bringing this celebration back:

"Oh, HELLO. We've missed this, Seth *heart face emoji* *camera emoji* @TheAWill402," WWE on BT Sport said in a tweet.

Seth Rollins' next feud on WWE RAW seems to be with Mustafa Ali

Last night Seth "Freakin" Rollins once again defeated Matt Riddle and retained his United States Championship in the process.

Rollins attempted to stomp Riddle's face on the title after the match last night but was thwarted by Mustafa Ali.

Ali interrupted Rollins' promo earlier in the show and demanded a match against Rollins for the United States Championships. Rollins declined and told Ali to go to the back of the line, which led to a brawl between the two men that The Visionary ended up getting the better of.

Later in the show, Riddle promised that if he won the title in the main event, he would give Ali a future title shot, but it wasn't meant to be.

Mustafa Ali got the better of Seth Rollins to close last night's episode of WWE RAW. It seems pretty clear that he will be the next person to step up and challenge The Visionary for the United States Championship.

What do you make of Seth "Freakin" Rollins bringing back his iconic championship celebration? Do you think this is something we might see him utilize on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

