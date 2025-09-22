  • home icon
  WATCH: Seth Rollins forced to break character live on WWE show after being slapped multiple times

WATCH: Seth Rollins forced to break character live on WWE show after being slapped multiple times

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 22, 2025 02:19 GMT
He had to break character (Credit: WWE.com)
He had to break character (Credit: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins was forced to break character after he was slapped multiple times live on a WWE show. He didn't have any other choice at that point.

At Wrestlepalooza, Seth Rollins teamed with his wife, Becky Lynch, to take on the husband and wife duo of CM Punk and AJ Lee. Rollins and Lynch were battling to show they were the dominant couple in WWE, after Lee was forced to return because Becky Lynch kept attacking Punk regularly, and even cost him his shot at the World Heavyweight title.

During the show, CM Punk hit Seth Rollins with the GTS and he fell on the ropes, where he appeared to lose consciousness. There, Lynch was trying to wake him up, begging him to get up, because it left her alone against Punk and Lee. However, in a hilarious moment, Lynch decided to keep slapping her husband repeatedly, and didn't really hold the slaps back, while trying to "wake him".

Rollins, who was supposed to be unconscious, can be seen fighting not to laugh, and when the slaps continue, even guarding his face, being forced to break character live on the WWE show. The video of the same can be seen below.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have lost out in a huge way

For the last decade, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have not only been very active in WWE, but they have also been the leaders in their own division. While Lynch's rise saw her become a top name in 2018, Rollins has been the one to beat in the men's division.

However, facing CM Punk, who only recently returned to WWE, and AJ Lee, in her first match in over a decade, neither star was able to win. They lost out in a major way.

It remains to be seen how they respond to this loss, and if they are able to come away with a win at all.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

