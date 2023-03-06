[WATCH] Seth Rollins forces WWE Superstar to kiss his boots

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins embarrassed the United States Champion, Austin Theory, at tonight's live event in Trenton.

The Visionary has been wrestling Theory at WWE's recent live events as WrestleMania 39 looms closer. Rollins has been getting some incredibly loud reactions at these live events.

At tonight's Trenton live event, Seth Rollins took on Theory in another US title match. The young gun ended up defeating Rollins but was involved in a spot that he won't be forgetting for a long time.

The Visionary told Theory to kiss his boots as fans in attendance sang the former's theme song.

You can see a reluctant Theory kissing Rollins' boots at the 00:22 and 00:29 mark:

Seth Rollins will seemingly wrestle top name in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania

Rollins has been feuding with Logan Paul over the past few weeks on WWE TV. It all began when The Maverick eliminated Seth Rollins from the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Paul later interfered in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and helped Austin Theory defeat Rollins to retain his US title belt.

On a recent edition of After The Bell, Rollins took a massive shot at Paul:

"In the Logan Paul situation, I don't understand what long-term value he's going to be able to give back to us. It's, again, one thing if you come in, you do your thing, and you leave, but the dude's got a contract with WWE. That guy is supposed to have a few matches a year. I don't know what his deal is, but that doesn't make you an ambassador for the business."

Rollins is one of the biggest stars in WWE today and is an incredible in-ring performer. Logan Paul has proved his mettle over the past year or so as well. The two superstars are bound to have an instant classic at 'Mania.

As for Theory, he still doesn't have an opponent at WrestleMania 39. This might change quickly when John Cena makes his return to tonight's episode of RAW.

