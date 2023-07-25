WWE Superstar Seth Rollins received some help from a former rival after tonight's edition of RAW went off the air.

The final segment of WWE RAW saw Rollins and Finn Balor making their upcoming SummerSlam match official. The two veterans are all set to collide in a World Heavyweight Championship match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The segment ended in chaos as Seth Rollins was outnumbered by The Judgment Day and left lying in the middle of the ring. After the cameras stopped rolling, a fan captured a wholesome video.

The clip shows Sami Zayn entering the ring and helping Rollins stand up. He then picked up the World Heavyweight title and handed it over to Seth as fans cheered in unison. Check out the footage below:

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn have faced each other in the past

Rollins and Zayn are two of the biggest babyfaces on the WWE roster today. The two stars have collided on five occasions over the years, with the former being 4-1 over Zayn. The latter has emerged as a massive babyface over the past few months, primarily due to his exit from Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction.

As for Finn Balor, Rollins is hell-bent on putting him down at WWE SummerSlam. In 2018, The Visionary chatted with Mirror Sport and predicted that Balor would become Universal Champion again.

“Oh, for sure, [he will]. Finn Balor is one of the most talented guys I’ve ever been in the ring with. He’s a world-travelled veteran and, overall, he’s just a great dude and a great human being. Our industry works in cycles and Finn is where he’s at and doing fantastic, but he is 100% going to get more opportunities and more cracks at that Universal title. I guarantee you it’s not the last time you’ll see Finn Balor as Universal Champion – I feel like he’s got more title reigns to come in the future,” Rollins said. [H/T First Sportz]

Only time will tell if Seth Rollins' prediction comes true and Finn Balor wins a top title again. Judgment Day might be the deciding factor when all is said and done at SummerSlam.

