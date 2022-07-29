WATCH: Seth Rollins makes NSFW joke in front of Becky Lynch

The ever scheming Seth Rollins got a little NSFW in front of his wife, Becky Lynch, at a special event.

Rollins and Lynch recently joined Austin Creed (AKA King Xavier Woods) for a special UpUpDownDown event on G4TV to settle their gaming rivalry. Both former champions formed their teams with other players and did their best to excel in different games and challenges.

But before the matchup started, Seth Rollins made quite the non-PG remark right in front of his wife. As Xavier explained the rules and different match types of games they'll compete in, one specifically sounded bizarre, and The Visionary took his chance to make an NSFW joke at the expense of Lynch.

You can watch the video below:

Seth Rollins named Becky Lynch the greatest wrestler of all time

The Architect has been an outstanding performer throughout his career in WWE and has established himself as one of the best of his generation. But according to The Visionary, he thinks his wife Becky Lynch is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time just because of her character.

During an interview with Sport1, Seth Rollins explained how the larger-than-life wrestling personas defined a whole generation, such as Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

The former WWE Champion further stated that you don't need to be in perfect physical condition to be that kind of superstar, mentioning Becky Lynch as the perfect example of an outstanding wrestling character.

""Becky has become one of the biggest stars in the history of our industry with her personality, she is now the greatest wrestler of all time for me. There is more than one way to be larger than life. If you already are in terms of physical conditions, it is definitely easier, but there is another way. You don't have to look like Hulk Hogan or John Cena, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are also larger than life. In the end, it's not about the physical conditions, it's about what you make of your prerequisites," Rollins said.

As her partner is set to have a match over at Summerslam against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's championship, Seth Rollins' status for the premium live event is up in the air.

Although Triple H did give a response to The Visionary that led fans to believe a match could happen, we're not sure if that will indeed happen.

