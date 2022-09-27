Watch: Seth Rollins involved in massive brawl after WWE RAW went off the air

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was packed with excellent in-ring matches, like Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio, and storyline progression, like Edge's return. However, the action did not stop at the end of the episode, as the live fans witnessed a brawl between The Visionary and Matt Riddle.

The Original Bro defeated Damian Priest in the main event of WWE RAW before the entire Judgment Day attacked him. This led to The Rated R Superstar coming out to make the save and challenge Finn Balor to an I Quit Match at Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, Riddle recovered outside the ring as the show went off the air.

As the former UFC fighter was interacting with the fans at ringside, Rollins attacked him from behind. This led to a brawl that resulted in officials separating the two stars.

WWE posted footage of it on its official Twitter and Instagram handles.

Check out the footage below:

Following weeks of brawling all over the place on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle look set to end their issue inside the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules.

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle has been going on for months on WWE RAW

Rollins and Riddle have been at odds since July but have only faced each other once. Their match at SummerSlam was canceled in favor of an injury angle for The Original Bro, thus extending the issue.

The Visionary defeated his popular foe a month later at Clash at the Castle, following which he thought the feud was over. However, Matt Riddle's persistence led to another pull-apart brawl last week, where he challenged Seth Rollins to the aforementioned Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules.

The two will step inside the cage, with one man knocked out or forced to submit. It is a fitting way to end a rivalry that has been a weekly highlight on WWE RAW for months, through assaults, personal insults, and brawls. However, who comes out on top remains to be seen.

Who do you think will win inside the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules - Matt Riddle or Seth Rollins? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!

