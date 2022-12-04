During a recent WWE Live event in Rochester, N.Y., Brodie Lee's hometown, Seth Rollins took the mic to share some heartfelt words for the late WWE superstar.

Rollins has expressed his emotions regarding Brodie Lee's passing multiple times in the past as well. But this time he got an opportunity to do so in front of his hometown crowd.

After his match at the WWE Live Event, Rollins grabbed the mic and said:

"Mr. Brodie Lee a.k.a Luke Harper - He passed away a couple of years ago about this time and this is the first time I've been here with a microphone in my hand in his city to tell him how much I miss him and how much I love him. I just wanted to say tonight was for him. Every single time we're in Rochester, in my heart, it means we're here for him. It's Saturday, you know what that means, so do your damn thing and sing my song," said Rollins.

#WWERochester Seth Rollins ( @WWERollins ) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. ❤️#WWERochester https://t.co/5BEwryZXZI

Seth Rollins and Brodie Lee had a long history of working together in WWE

Both The Shield and The Wyatt Family debuted around the same time on the main roster and went on to be remembered as two of the strongest factions in the modern era. As both groups gradually gained success, it was only a matter of time before the two locked horns against one another.

In early 2014, The Wyatt Family and the Shield began their long awaited feud. The two teams competed at Elimination Chamber PPV in what is regarded as one of the best trios matches of all time. However, they only competed against each other a total of 3 times, with the Wyatts having the upper hand winning 2 out of the 3 matches.

Following the disbandment of the two factions, Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) and Rollins found success as singles stars and their paths crossed multiple times in WWE. Behind the scenes, Rollins and Harper were close friends. Following Harper's passing, Rollins wrote an emotional message for his friend.

