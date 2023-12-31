Watch: Seth Rollins pulls off insane move 

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins pulled off a stunning move at WWE's recent live event that went down in Inglewood, California.

The Messiah took on his arch-nemesis Drew McIntyre at the KIA Forum venue. They have been involved in a heated feud and are also set to go to war on the upcoming Day 1 edition of RAW, where Rollins will put his title on the line. Ahead of their clash at the Monday night show, they competed at the live event.

While the match itself was predictable, like most live event bouts, Seth Rollins pulled off an eye-popping maneuver in the end that brought the crowd to its feet. The World Heavyweight Champion climbed up the top rope and delivered a Super Stomp to Drew McIntyre to secure the win and retain his gold.

Check out the stunning move below:

Seth Rollins keeps taking digs at CM Punk

It's no secret that Rollins isn't pleased with CM Punk returning to WWE. The two even had a heated confrontation on RAW, where The Messiah expressed his disdain for The Second City Saint. Since then, the promotion has been slowly building to a dream match between the two that could headline any show.

Even at a recent live event in Toronto, the World Heavyweight Champion grabbed the microphone and took potshots at Punk. He claimed that the former AEW Champion simply cared about himself and not for any of the fans in attendance.

"What do you all think, he's going to pop through that curtain tonight? Na. He ain't going to come tonight because, you know what, he doesn't give a da*n about y'all. Hey, I've been honest. I've said this about CM Punk from day one. CM Punk only gives a da*n about CM Punk. But hey, you know what? You've all paid your hard-earned money," Seth Rollins said.

With Royal Rumble and then WrestleMania 40 just around the corner, it's safe to say a match between Rollins and Punk could go down at either of these shows.

