Top champion keeps "owning" CM Punk, claim WWE fans after latest Holiday Tour show

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' reaction to the CM Punk chants at the recent Holiday Tour Live Event has left fans impressed.

The Visionary headlined the recent house show in Toronto, Canada, defending his World Heavyweight Championship in a triple-threat match against Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura. After his win, Rollins addressed the fans when CM Punk chants broke upon his insistence.

The champion used the opportunity to take a brutal dig at Best in the World, claiming the latter won't show up because he doesn't care about anyone but himself. Seth Rollins was quoted as saying:

"What do you all think, he's going to pop through that curtain tonight? Na. He ain't going to come tonight because, you know what, he doesn't give a da*n about y'all. Hey, I've been honest. I've said this about CM Punk from day one. CM Punk only gives a da*n about CM Punk. But hey, you know what? You've all paid your hard-earned money," Seth Rollins said.

The video from the event showing The Visionary take a dig at CM Punk received mixed reactions from fans. A few thought it was "cringe" to hate on Punk, while others praised Rollins for his heel work.

Many argue that he is skillful at making the most of his feud, which makes him a perfect champion. Here's how WWE fans reacted to Seth Rollins' promo directed at CM Punk:

What else happened at the WWE Live Event in Toronto?

The show also witnessed two more championship matches. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defended their Women's Tag Team Titles against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

Additionally, Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line in a triple-threat match against Ivy Nile and Shayna Baslzer. The grueling title bout saw Mami retain her gold in the end. The show also featured a Steel Cage match, which saw Cody Rhodes take on Damian Priest and pick up a massive win.

Here are the complete WWE live show results from Toronto, Canada:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven Omos (with MVP) defeated R-Truth

Women's World Championship Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat bout

– Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat bout Steel Cage match: Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn defeats Finn Balor in a Last Man Standing match

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura