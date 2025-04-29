[WATCH] Seth Rollins subtly imitates The Rock in a massive tease on RAW

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 29, 2025 03:54 GMT
An interesting moment (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter & YouTube)

Seth Rollins subtly imitated something that The Rock recently did on RAW, and it looks like it was a massive tease that was made. It happened during the main event of RAW, where chaos unfolded.

The main event of RAW this week saw Bron Breakker voluntarily take on Sami Zayn. Seth Rollins was aware that Sami Zayn didn't share his vision for his new group, so he made him an offer: leave RAW for SmackDown to get out of their way. Paul Heyman made the offer even sweeter as he told Sami that if he moves to SmackDown, he will become the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship and will face the winner of John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash.

Sami Zayn, of course, refused this offer out of principle, and he was punished severely for it. Seth Rollins did the hand to throat slit gesture, which is exactly what The Rock did at the 2025 Elimination Chamber before John Cena's heel turn.

It's unclear whether this was directly related, although it should be noted that The Rock doesn't own the throat slit gesture. With that said, this was meant to represent the sheer ruthlessness of Rollins and his new weapon, Bron Breakker.

Breakker speared Sami Zayn multiple times, and the crowd cheered him on for it while Rollins hit the stomp on Zayn.

You can see the similarities between the throat slit of The Rock and Rollins.

