  • Watch: Seth Rollins suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction 

Watch: Seth Rollins suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 14, 2025 18:54 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction, the clip of which has been doing the rounds on the internet. Rollins, who appeared on the latest episode of Good Morning Football, tore his pants during the show in an amusing moment that he tackled gracefully with humor.

While he's atop the mountain in WWE as the World Heavyweight Champion and the leader of The Vision on RAW, Rollins has also carved a presence for himself outside of the wrestling business. He often appears on Good Morning Football as a guest and analyst, where he discusses the intricacies of the game in detail.

In one such recent appearance on the show, Seth Rollins became a victim of an unfortunate incident when his pants accidentally got ripped open. However, being the thorough professional he is, Rollins dealt with the moment with a pinch of humor. Check out the clip of the unexpected wardrobe malfunction below:

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter boldly predicted that he could foresee Rollins being betrayed by his stablemate, Bron Breakker, sooner rather than later. Apter is convinced Breakker needed to break away from the faction eventually to chart his own path in WWE.

"I think Bron Breakker will turn. I never say turn on... Turn against Seth Rollins. I think that's gonna be somewhere down the road. You can tell that Bron Breakker is looking to break out on his own a bit... I think they are looking at him as Paul Heyman would say, he's the future of the business. He is gonna headline WrestleMania. But he has gotta get out of the, he has gotta become an individual."

WWE has already dropped plenty of hints at simmering tensions between Breakker and Rollins, which could escalate down the line. For now, the duo, alongside Heyman and Bronson Reed, is the most fearsome group on RAW.

