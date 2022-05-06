Watch: Seth Rollins tries to intimidate Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan after RAW goes off-air

In a hilarious video, Seth Rollins was spotted trying to scare a bunch of female WWE Superstars away after this week's RAW went off the air.

The main event of the latest edition of the Monday Night Show was a six-woman tag team match. The contest pitted Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Sonya Deville against Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair. The match ended with Morgan pinning Deville and picking up a big win for her team as they celebrated to end the show.

Immediately after RAW went off the air, the three victors left for backstage. The trio encountered Seth Rollins on the entranceway, who had come out for his dark match.

Rollins seemed irate at Asuka, Liv, and Belair and tried to intimidate the three women into leaving immediately. Check out the amusing footage below:

Seth Rollins wasn't in a good mood on RAW this week

Rollins is all set to face Cody Rhodes in a singles match at WrestleMania Backlash. This will be the duo's highly-anticipated WrestleMania 38 rematch.

Rhodes made his big WWE return at The Show of Shows and defeated Rollins. Since then, the former Universal Champion has been hell-bent on exacting revenge on The American Nightmare.

On RAW, Cody and Rollins engaged in a war of words. The segment ended with the two rivals brawling and Rollins retreating to the stage. Rollins mentioned Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, in a derogatory tone during the segment. However, the former AEW star fought back and ridiculed The Visionary by throwing the latter's jacket at the crowd.

Here's what Rhodes had to say about Rollins' comments:

"I feel like a lot of times when people bring up my dad, it's because they don't have anything else to say. In his case, I think he's actually playing chess and I didn't realize it, but he's just trying to get under my skin. That's worked for The Architect, the Visionary, but it doesn't work with me. I've been defending pro wrestling and I've been defending my father since I was able to walk. It's not going to get anywhere with me."

Rollins certainly wasn't in a good mood, given how the segment ended. He seemingly took out his frustration on the winners of RAW's main event.

What are your thoughts on Rollins' hilarious outburst after RAW went off the air? Sound off in the comments!

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Angana Roy