[WATCH] Shawn Michaels hugs weeping current superstar after emotional moment in major WWE event

Over the past year, Shawn Michaels has become the major figure in charge of WWE NXT. In that time, he has developed connections with different superstars on the roster. One such connection was put on display when Wes Lee went backstage after winning the North American Championship.

Wes Lee had far from the easiest 2022. At NXT Stand & Deliver, Lee, along with Nash Carter, became the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions after defeating Imperium. Unfortunately, Carter was released from the promotion, and the NXT Tag Team titles were vacated only a few days later, ending Lee's reign with the title at five days.

Following Carter's release, Lee began on a singles run in NXT with varied success. Only recently did he appear to be able to scale the odds that seemed stacked against him.

At tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc event, Lee finally won the NXT North American Championship in a five-man ladder match, beating Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer.

When he went backstage, Shawn Michaels was there to greet him, hugging the superstar. He exchanged a few words with the superstar, obviously beaming with pride, while Lee was weeping, clearly overcome with emotions.

You can check out footage of their warm embrace below:

This was Wes Lee's first-ever singles title win in WWE.

Shawn Michaels named Wes Lee as one of several stars from the current WWE NXT roster he'd like to work with

The Heartbreak Kid is a veritable legend of the wrestling business and made his name through the incredible performances he put on with various superstars.

Speaking about the current stars on the roster, though, Shawn Michaels mentioned that he would like to work with several stars, mentioning Wes Lee among them.

"I’m also a fan of Bron [Breakker], he’s got such tenacity and energy it would be hard to not wanna get in there [the ring] with him and see what you can do. But Carmelo [Hayes], I think Nathan Frazier’s fantastic, Wes Lee."

Now, having won a top title in NXT, it will be interesting to see what's next for the superstar.

What do you think is next for Wes Lee? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes