In the main event of this week's SmackDown, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus failed to beat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

The former WWE Champions came agonizingly close to dethroning Jimmy and Jey Uso. A last-minute interference from Solo Sikoa saw The Scottish Warrior get taken out of the equation, with Sheamus getting pinned.

After the Friday Night Show went off the air, The Viking Raiders made their way down to the ring to attack McIntyre and Sheamus. Erik and Ivar left the two superstars lying on the ground, with Valhalla by their side.

The Viking Raiders haven't competed in a match for quite some time. A few weeks ago, they lost a #1 Contender's Match for the tag team championships involving Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde).

Erik and Ivar might've missed out on the opportunity to challenge The Usos, but they didn't hold themselves back from attacking their latest challengers and making a statement.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre could feud with The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre could be on course to feud with The Viking Raiders after their unsuccessful attempt to dethrone The Usos.

The Celtic Warrior has been on a losing streak as of late. He was defeated on a couple of occasions by Solo Sikoa, and this week's SmackDown wasn't the first time he failed to beat The Usos.

Sheamus and Butch were previously unable to beat Jimmy and Jey. McIntyre, meanwhile, has had beef with The Bloodline for months. At last year's Clash at the Castle PLE, he failed to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Scottish Warrior's hopes of winning the title were destroyed by Solo Sikoa, who debuted on the main roster by assisting The Head of the Table.

