Bloodline member interferes as former WWE Champions fail to dethrone The Usos on SmackDown

Thanks to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus failed to grab a victory over The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Jimmy and Jey Uso put their tag team championship on the line against McIntyre and Sheamus. In the match's early stages, The Scottish Warrior and The Celtic Warrior picked up the pace by hitting belly-to-belly suplexes, clotheslines, and punches.

However, Jimmy turned around McIntyre and stuck him with a loud Samoan Drop for a near fall. Jimmy and Jey continued to isolate Drew McIntyre on their side of the ring.

Sheamus re-entered the fray and landed about 20 chest clubs on Jey. McIntyre rolled out of the ring and smacked Jimmy with a headbutt in the match's final moments.

However, The Enforcer Solo Sikoa caught the former WWE Champion off guard and hit him with the Samoan Spike and a Swinging Solo behind the referee's back. Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) arrived at the scene after Sikoa's vicious attack on The Scottish Warrior.

Sheamus attempted to lift Jey, but he was unsuccessful, and one-half of The Uso quickly rolled the latter as Jimmy facilitated the pin attempt by providing support to his brother's back.

The Usos have been on a roll as they continue their dominant run with the undisputed tag team titles. With Royal Rumble around the corner, it remains to be seen who will challenge the longest-reigning tag team champions in history at the event.

What did you think of The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on tonight's blue brand? Sound off in the comments section below.

